Steve Toyama, Pleasanton
I learned so much from Mony when he founded the Tri Valley Non-Profit Alliance and brought together many of our local nonprofit leaders to learn from each other.
It was there that he found out about Missing Man Ministry, and he went to every fundraising event we had starting in our backyards. I was the former president of MMM and learned so much about how to grow our charity from the other leaders he introduced me to.
Today, MMM is thriving helping widows and their children improve their lives. Mony is invested with love and compassion for the community, as he wants to give back and help Livermore become even better. I have seen his character before he ran for mayor and my friends.
I would love for you to give him the opportunity to prove he will do a great job as the next mayor of Livermore.