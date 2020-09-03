Louis Dentici, Livermore
When I was 17, I enlisted in the Navy to serve my country during the Koren War. I took part in nuclear testing and was honorably discharged in 1959.
Approximately 4 years ago, Donald Trump was nominated to run for president, and he won. Prior to and thereafter, the Obama/Biden Administration fought to overthrow him. They weaponized the FBI, Justice Department and other agencies. They lied to the FISA court and issued warrants against several people associated with the president. They falsely accused Trump of conspiring with the Russians. They tried to impeach him and needlessly wasted millions of dollars. When none of this worked, they released the Chinese virus, causing Trump’s achievements to fail.
Many governors are still trying to impede his progress by keeping states locked down, but it is not working as the economy is miraculously making headway.
The Democratic machine is in a final attempt now to overthrow the president by mailing out millions of ballots in the hope that the ballots will not be able to be completely counted by January 20, 2021. Because of this ballot confusion this would cause, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representative. would become interim president.
If I am correct, she will attempt to hastily do the following:
Mandatory vaccines for all.
Mandatory masks.
Constitution will be shredded.
Use of fossil fuels will be prohibited.
Southern border wall will be torn down.
The border will be opened, and free benefits extended to all illegal immigrants.
Free college tuition and health care will be provided for all.
All guns will be confiscated.
Police and other law enforcement agencies will be abolished. The military will be drastically reduced.
Liberal activist judges appointed.
Abolish prosecution of all felony and misdemeanor crimes.
All prisons will be closed.
Folks, we must stand up and be counted! Our inability and unwillingness to help our nation survive is shameful. All the above can be avoided if we stand together and support President Trump. As a retired law enforcement officer, I pledge to support President Trump and I further pledge that I will not give up my guns. “They” will have to come and get them.