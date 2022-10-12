Kim Balzarini, Livermore
Ruby Moppin has spent several years building meaningful relationships in our community. She continues to support Granada Little League; she has helped bring individuals together. The past two years, Ruby was the Director of Fundraising at JMS, and she is currently running special events our whole family is looking forward to attending. Her impact on our children helps strengthen us and pull people in, while demonstrating compassion. She is very outgoing, easy to talk to and listens to ideas for our community.