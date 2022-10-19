Julie Kodama, Livermore
Vote for Ruby Moppin! Over the years Ruby, has been a tremendous and positive asset to the Livermore community. Not only is she wonderful to work with both professionally and personally, but she is always willing to work with you to find a solution and build relationships. The past two years, Ruby was the director of fundraising at Joe Michell K-8, and presently, she is the lead on special events for the school. Ruby wants to build more community relationships, act as a resource for families, and overall, she would bring great value to the LARPD Board of Directors.