Genoa Sperske, Livermore
I am writing this letter in support of Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board of Directors. I worked closely with Ruby when she served as Fundraising Director for Friends of Joe Michell School. She has always impressed me with how she listens to people and works with others to achieve a goal. Ruby is passionate about maintaining and improving LARPD’s offerings and making them accessible to all. She has firsthand experience with many of LARPD’s programs, including ESS, sports and camps and wants to increase awareness of them to our community, while making them the best that they can be. I am particularly supportive of her ideas that will make LARPD’s programs more inclusive and reach a more diverse population. As a mother of three children who take advantage of LARPD’s programs, I am excited for the positive changes that Ruby could bring to LARPD. Knowing her personality, I trust that Ruby will listen to the needs of our community and advocate for them if she holds a board position. Please consider voting for Ruby Moppin for a seat on LARPD’s Board of Directors.