Bill Stevens, Livermore
I was on the Zone 7 Water Agency board of directors for over 20 years. I encourage you to vote for Sarah Palmer and Dennis Gambs. They are practical and know the water and flood control needs of the TriValley. I left Zone 7 because I got fed up with some of the new directors who did not know anything about water and flood control, and just wanted to elevate themselves with meaningless blurbs of righteousness to get on the front page of the news. I also support Eric Dillie for the Alameda School Board. He knows the challenges of trying to provide education for the pupils and the politics that have to be overcome to do the right thing. Sarah, Dennis and Eric are in my Rotary Club, which provides money and services to the people in need in the TriValley. All three of them, Sarah, Dennis and Eric, are good people.