Joanne Morrison, Livermore
I have known Pamela Price since we were students together at U.C. Berkeley School of Law. We were neighbors in university student family housing, and we worked together at the same firm for several years. Pamela is bright but based on my personal and professional experience with her, I cannot support her for the position of District Attorney.
Pamela ran for the same office in 2018 and lost. Then, she ran for Mayor of the City of Oakland and lost; now, she is running for District Attorney again. It seems she wants to hold any public office she can attain, but she has not done the related work that would qualify her.
I can’t imagine Pamela in a position of public trust and responsibility like the office of District Attorney. I would have no confidence in her ability to perform the duties of the office. She has no experience working in a district attorney’s office; she has never prosecuted a criminal case. Pamela has progressive ideals, but those ideals coupled with her complete lack of prosecutorial experience would lead her to make poor and even dangerous decisions. Crime and recidivism would increase with the policies she espouses. Further, Pamela has not demonstrated the managerial experience needed to oversee an office of 150 attorneys and approximately 500 staff. If elected, she would be like the dog who caught the car, not knowing what to do. Competent attorneys and staff would likely leave the office.
Terry Wiley has 30 years of experience prosecuting criminals in Alameda County, and as Chief Assistant District Attorney, he has the administrative experience necessary to take charge on day one. He is respected and well-liked by those who work with him. He is a fearless and competent prosecutor. He prosecuted the notorious police gang known as the “Riders” at great personal risk to himself and to his career. Terry has progressive values. As Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, he has developed a model training program to recognize and root out implicit bias of prosecutors. He has cut juvenile incarceration by two-thirds. He is the first prosecutor in the 97-year history of the National Bar Association to be awarded the Heman Sweatt Award for Civil Rights. Terry has the background, philosophy and skills that will enable him to implement progressive reforms while keeping the community safe. Vote for Terry Wiley.