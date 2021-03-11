Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
In his latest cry for help, to prove how deeply psychologically disturbed he is by President Trump, Eric Swalwell has filed a lawsuit against the retired president, for ‘emotional distress.’
If this sounds like something you might see on SNL or read on The Onion, think again. The singular focus of our government representative for the past four years has been Trump. You might have noticed that he has made no gestures toward our district's COVID-19 crises, school or business reopenings, assistance for renters, homeowners, landlords, or the homeless.
Has he taken a stand on the massive solar farm that will soon scar Livermore? Any comments on the destruction in some of our East Bay cities over last summer? Or, for that matter, any explanation as to why the capitol in D.C. looks like the Green Zone in Baghdad?
His laser focus is on a man who is a private citizen, retired in Florida. And this quixotic journey has consumed every moment of his last two terms, ending in one troubling failed attempt to tie Trump to Russia, and two failed impeachment attempts, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
I encourage you to visit his government website and see if you can identify anything of substance he has done for you. And I personally don't believe hounding Trump for four years qualifies.
I also encourage you to vote for the best candidate next time. She may even be a Republican!