Stephen Disbrow, Pleasanton
One can only wonder what is going through Eric Swalwell's mind, as he ponders the indictment of Hillary Clinton's lawyer, a central figure in the Steele Dossier that was used as evidence to drive the first of two impeachments of President Trump. The evidence - that this was a bogus document created by Clinton operatives - was already in Swalwell's possession during the course of the kangaroo court that he dragged the nation through, driven solely by hyper-partisan zeal. My guess is he doesn't really care.
When the mid-terms come around, I hope Democrat voters can take into consideration the character of the candidates vying for our support and trust. Voting straight-ticket partisan doesn't seem to be working for California, or the country.