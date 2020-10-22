Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
Vinnie Bacon, who now serves on the Fremont City Council, is running for Alameda County District 1 Supervisor.
His opponent, David Haubert, is the current mayor of Dublin. I’m supporting Vinnie for the following reasons.
Vinnie is truly a ‘clean-money candidate,’ who does not accept campaign contributions from developers, builders, corporations, political action committees, or any other special interest groups. According to The Independent, as of Sept. 25, 2020, Vinnie had raised $125,699 for his campaign. This consisted of donations from individuals and $50,000 in loans.
Haubert, on the other hand, had raised $430,674, mostly from developers, builders, and other businesses involved in construction. Haubert received no loans.
To me, it’s easy to see which candidate might be more likely to vote in favor of future development projects in Alameda County.
Vinnie’s educational background includes a master’s in city planning and a master’s in transportation engineering, both from U.C. Berkeley. Vinnie is well suited to solve regional problems related to overdevelopment, crumbling infrastructure, ever-worsening traffic, and inadequate housing.
Haubert’s education includes degrees in finance and business administration. To me, Vinnie’s education makes him the better candidate to address the most pressing issues in our area.
For many years, Vinnie has worked to limit sprawl and overdevelopment, preserve open space, and protect the environment. He supports keeping in place Livermore’s urban growth boundary. He opposed granting additional oil drilling permits to E&B Natural Resources, Inc. Vinnie is endorsed by the Sierra Club and other organizations that advocate for a healthy environment.
By comparison, Haubert’s record on environmental issues is not as strong.
To his credit, Vinnie has refrained from launching any attack ads against his opponent. Haubert’s campaign, on the other hand, has created and circulated a number of baseless and misleading attacks against Vinnie. These accusations have been exposed and discredited by other writers in this forum, so I won’t discuss them here. Suffice to say, that I prefer candidates who stick to the vital issues and don’t resort to mud-slinging.
Vinnie continues to advocate for worker’s rights and a living wage. He stands up for immigrants, homeless people, Black people, the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities, and other marginalized groups. He has consistently voted against proposals that would weaken or overcrowd our public schools.
Please join me in voting for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor!