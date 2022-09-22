Richard Andrews
After reading all the candidates’ statements who are running for our City Council, and the comments by our Ex-Mayor, it is apparent that if we want Livermore to be for Livermore Citizens, and not a Developers Paradise, we need a change. Besides Mony Nop (who has pledged to be OUR mayor with concrete proposals), the two candidates who will help implement the reinstatement of Citizens over Money people are Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos. I read the statements of all the candidates for Districts 1 & 2. These were the only two who presented something concrete and not platitudes. The others just offered general comments without substance.