Tamara Reus, Livermore
Thinking of not voting in the gubernatorial recall election? That would be a mistake. No leader is perfect. However, the recall process is meant for egregious misconduct in office. Nothing of the sort has occurred under Newsom’s leadership. A group of disgruntled Californians who don’t believe in science and reject Newsom’s pandemic protections, backed by out-of-state Republican interests who want to undermine California’s successful policies, are trying to get rid of him.
Newsom is up for reelection next year in November, barely a year from now. He has done a lot for California, for schools, the economy, public health, the environment and more. He should have the opportunity to complete his term and be judged on his achievements then.
If the recall is successful all the progress made by Newsom will be a thing of the past. The leading Republican candidate is a right-wing extremist who will undo the pandemic protections adopted by Newsom and calls climate change “a crock.”
Do we want a Trump wannabe as our next governor? Do we want our state to experience the COVID-19 rates of Florida, Texas, and other anti-vaxxing, anti-masking states? That could happen if Newsom is recalled.
If you’re worried about you or a loved not being able to get a hospital bed because the hospitals are full due to COVID-19 (and you should be), VOTE NO on the recall.
If you’re worried about an immunocompromised loved one who is unable to leave their home because of the COVID risk (and you should be), VOTE NO on the recall.
If you’re worried about your child catching COVID-19 in school because an anti-masking governor is in charge (and you should be), VOTE NO on the recall.
If you’re worried about a climate change denier being in charge of California (and you should be), VOTE NO on the recall.
Newsom has taken bold action to protect all Californians from these threats. The mark of a true leader is making decisions, even unpopular ones, during times of crisis.
If you care about the future of California during this unprecedented pandemic and era of rampant fires due to climate change (and you should be), VOTE NO on the recall to retain Governor Newsom. Your NO vote matters!