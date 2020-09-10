Brian Turner, Pleasanton
I have had the pleasure of being Jack Balch’s co-worker for several years and have known him and his family to be honest, truthful and caring, even when it may come at a financial cost to him personally. Jack has never wavered from his ethics and values when interacting with his co-workers and has brought the same values to his 11-plus years of service to Pleasanton.
Through his work on the city Parks and Recreation and Planning commissions, Jack has consistently voted for Pleasanton first and has demonstrated a commitment to our community that is unparalleled by any other candidate. I encourage you to vote Jack Balch for city council this November.