Some of my friends have voiced concern over my endorsement of Jamie Yee for city council. Having previously served on the council, my decision was easy. This is the first election we will be choosing candidates by districts, not citywide. However, once on the council, most of the policy issues dealt with are citywide in their effect.
Jamie previously spent 12 years on the Pleasanton Unified School Board, an elected position which was won citywide, before districts. That’s 12 years of listening and responding to Pleasanton voters. Jamie has dealt with salary negotiations, pension issues, fiscal issues and has a good understanding of government accounting rules. I think she can hit the ground running as a councilmember.
State of mind is most important as a councilmember. Jamie has no single agenda. She will consider issues, listening to voters and weighing the facts.