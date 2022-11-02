Karla Brown, Pleasanton Mayor
We need experienced city leaders on the Pleasanton City Council, and we need Planning Commissioner Jeff Nibert for District 1. Jeff is running against a 1-year transplant from Dublin with ZERO Pleasanton city experience. This is not the time for learning on-the-job. Our city is challenged with water quality concerns (PFAs), PLUS we must meet state mandates for 6000 new housing sites. We are in this together, so our city budgets have been stressed while we reached out to help those residents and small businesses hit hardest during COVID. Experienced leadership is critical to retain our safe and award-winning community. This is not the time for inexperience and untested ideas from out of town, instead, we need a Pleasanton Planning Commissioner with an impressive engineering career, who respects women, and has deep roots in Pleasanton, yes, in Pleasanton.