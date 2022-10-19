Fred Carter, Pleasanton
Jeff Nibert has our support as the best choice for city council in Pleasanton’s District 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Fred Carter, Pleasanton
Jeff Nibert has our support as the best choice for city council in Pleasanton’s District 1.
Jeff is a resident of Pleasanton for over 30 years, and his three children have all attended Pleasanton schools. Jeff is thoroughly committed to preserving Pleasanton’s smalltown appeal and to balance the demands for growth with environmental and infrastructure needs.
Jeff has had a long career as an engineer and project manager at large companies. Jeff has routinely managed multi-million-dollar budgets. Pleasanton has an annual operating budget of over $220 million dollars, so Jeff will bring critical experience for carefully managing this large fund.
Jeff has worked as a planning commissioner for the city of Pleasanton on the Housing Element Update. The Stoneridge Mall Framework project is in Jeff’s District 1, and his experience with the planning commission will be invaluable for this important development.
Jeff has the endorsement of Pleasanton voters, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, former Mayor Tom Pico, a majority of the city council, former council member Cindy McGovern and the California Sierra Club. Further, he is not taking donations from developers or builders.
Jeff has integrity and years of experience and will have the best interests of Pleasanton residents in fighting to preserve the character of our city.
Please visit VoteJeffNibert.com for more information.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.