Arne Olson, Pleasanton
Having served on Pleasanton’s City Council with both of the top candidates for mayor, the clear choice in my view is Jerry Pentin as our next mayor for several reasons.
First, Pentin has over 20 years of varied service to our community, including our planning commission, where I also served with him. I’ve watched Pentin ‘care about Pleasanton’ as witnessed by the votes he cast as a planning commissioner and city councilmember.
Second, Costco has been a big issue in Pleasanton. Pentin was in favor of Costco from day one, understanding the financial benefit for our community. His opponent was not, playing initially to a base of no-growth voters, she opposed Costco. She later switched her position when it became clear a majority of Pleasanton voters favored Costco. Strictly politics!
Third, Pentin has the most experience tracking and analyzing legislative moves in Sacramento. As the legislature has increasingly challenged our ability to exercise local control, it is vital our next mayor be able to continue a collaborative approach with other cities in negotiating with Sacramento. Pentin’s leadership position with the League of California Cities places him in an excellent position to accomplish this.
Finally, contention by Pentin’s opponent that she is the only candidate to favor ‘slow, smart growth’ is untrue. Under the current city administration, Pleasanton has practiced slow, smart growth for years. Jerry Pentin has contributed to this, so keep him on the council as mayor.