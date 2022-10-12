Like many of my fellow community members in District 3, we feel we can see our own lives reflected in the life of Joel Liu: came to this country to pursue the American Dream, finished higher education here, built our careers and all choose to raise our beloved families in Pleasanton, a place we can all proudly call our new hometown.
City government should be collaborative, transparent and efficient. While serving as the Chair of the Committee on Energy and the Environment, Joel has learned firsthand how good collaboration among various players in our city government can prioritize and address Pleasanton’s needs, opportunities and interests in energy and environment.
With a PhD in electronic engineering, Joel tackles problems and challenges with a level-headed and common-sense approach. Being an engineering manager at a Fortune 500 Company, Joel has the proven record of managing multi-million-dollar projects, leading a diverse workforce and facilitating business goals while being fiscally disciplined.
Joel has many aspirations for Pleasanton. He advocates infusing more resources to ensure public safety, aims to improve the city’s sustainability goals by improving energy efficiency, is determined to strengthen the city-school partnership, insists on keeping the city fiscally sound and loves Pleasanton’s small-town charm. I am confident with Joel’s commitment, experiences and his love for Pleasanton and its people, such aspirations will turn into reality. Let Joel serve you on your city council, a choice you won’t regret.