Grace Li, Pleasanton
In the last two weeks, over 30 Pleasanton District 3 families volunteered to distribute Joel Liu’s campaign door hangers to more than 5,000 residents.
Joel puts safety first. My family moved to Pleasanton at a time when Nextdoor posts were all about lost-and-found dogs and cats. Now, we see many more posts about break-ins, stolen cars and catalytic converter thefts than before. Safety is a nationwide issue that may take a toll on your doorstep. An alarming agenda item brought up by Julie Testa flooded the meeting with 85 activists backing the removal of School Resource Officers (SROs), whose duty it is to ensure school safety, from schools in July 2021. In spite of the heated discussion that followed, the city council members fortunately took a moderate approach, deciding to improve the SRO program instead of simply removing it. We need more moderate voices like Joel Liu in the city council to counter the radical ideas that may put our children in danger.
Joel strongly advocates for sustainability. As the chairperson of the city’s energy committee, Joel focuses on taking action to make the city’s green energy policy work. He also supports city financial sustainability and workforce affordable housing.
Joel works with people collaboratively! We need a city council member who can bring people together and bring the town to a better future.
Vote Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council member!
