Having worked with Joel Liu on the Energy and Environment Committee, which he currently chairs, I’m convinced he is the best-suited candidate to represent District 3 on Pleasanton’s City Council. In addition to his position as chair, he sits on the Community Advisory Board for East Bay Community Energy, helping to guide the vital decisions necessary as we work toward the goal of carbon neutrality.
Joel’s leadership skills have been evident from the first time I met him. His professional background allows him to ask the right questions, seek the right people to provide the answers and sort through the chaff and drill down to find core solutions to a wide range of topics. He is at ease when engaging with voters, listening carefully and answering their questions without hesitation. If he doesn’t know an answer, he is quick to exchange contact information and will find the answer before getting back to the individual.
His natural curiosity enables him to see the value of new approaches to solving challenges facing city government in the most beneficial manner. He listens attentively, analyzes carefully and is willing to act without hesitation.
I live in District 4, so cannot vote for Joel, but I realize his decisions will affect all Pleasanton voters. I trust Joel Liu to help move the city in the right direction and get the job done. If you do live in District 3, please vote to place Joel on the city council.