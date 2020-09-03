Terry Exner, Pleasanton
I am endorsing Karla Brown for mayor of Pleasanton. I have always been impressed with Karla’s knowledge and experience related to issues that affect the long-term viability of this city, particularly when it comes to safety, traffic congestion, and slow growth.
I appreciate Karla’s continued stance on preserving our historic downtown. Pleasanton is a unique community that has a small-town feel with a wonderful history. There are few cities in the Bay Area that offer the benefit of a downtown that residents and visitors alike can leisurely visit and enjoy its many amenities.
As a longtime Pleasanton resident, our family has always valued the safety of our community, its open space, and excellent schools. I look forward to Karla’s leadership as mayor so that we can be assured these values will continue for the long term. Pleasanton is a wonderful community, but it will take someone like Karla to lead us through the challenges that we are facing today. Please join me in voting for Karla Brown for mayor of Pleasanton.