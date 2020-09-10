Julie Rasnick, Pleasanton
Local representatives affect our day-to-day lives by dictating policies that have a direct impact on us as citizens. Voting for a mayor who represents your values and will serve as a public voice for your ideas and beliefs is of the utmost importance.
Our small town of Pleasanton is fortunate to have an honest, ethical candidate running for mayor. Karla Brown has integrity and truly cares about Pleasanton and the wellbeing of its citizens. She has significant experience as former vice mayor, councilmember, business manager, and an involved Pleasanton citizen.
As mayor, Karla will:
Protect our scenic ridgelines in accordance with Measure PP passed in 2008.
Refuse developer’s offers for campaign contributions, knowing they hope to influence her policies.
Support our local heroes who ensure our health and safety: fire and police department personnel, mental and physical health care professionals, and many others.
Listen to citizens and gather information to make informed decisions in the best interest of Pleasanton and its residents.
Karla Brown is by far the best candidate for mayor.