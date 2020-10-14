Dawn Silva, Livermore
I am a teacher and mother of three Granada High School graduates.
I met Kristie in my role as tobacco-use prevention education site coordinator at Amador Valley High School where I teach. Kristie works tirelessly in the fight against Big Tobacco in order to protect our youth.
As a mother of two Livermore students, she is truly invested, and I have been impressed by her energy, determination and skill as a public policy advocate. Her work goes beyond Livermore as she has been instrumental in educating the communities and getting policy passed in Dublin and Pleasanton, as well in order to protect our youth in the Tri-Valley.
Join me in supporting Kristie Wang for Livermore School Board.