Vice Mayor Bob Woerner, Livermore
I met Kristie two years ago when she and two other Livermore moms approached me about the youth vaping epidemic.
We embarked on a two-year journey to craft, pass, and ultimately protect one of the strongest local policies in the country. This joint effort allowed me to see Kristie’s considerable skills in using policy to solve a public problem, as well as her passion for doing what’s right for our youth.
I cannot think of a stronger candidate for Livermore School Board.