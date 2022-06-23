Denise Bridges, Pleasant Hill
I wholeheartedly submit this letter with my support for Mony Nop’s campaign for Mayor. As a nonprofit professional with 15 years of experience, I know firsthand that Mony would lead with integrity with the goal of making Livermore a safe and thriving city. I first met Mony when I started working in Livermore and he was establishing his foundation to offer individual scholarships and a leadership development program for middle- and high school students. The inspiration for his foundation came from his experiences as a child when he survived incredible odds coming to this country as a refugee, and as a former Livermore police officer where he worked directly with youth, families, and school groups. He co-founded the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance and he also gives generously to nonprofits through his real estate business. Because of his own humble beginnings and service to the Livermore community, Mony is a connector. He will listen to the needs and concerns of every person, especially youth, and will truly care about the Livermore community and its residents.