Rifka Several, Livermore
Vote for Mony Nop, for positive change. A change in leadership allows us to move forward in creative ways. Change brings opportunities to improve our quality of life, to think outside the box. Through the petition process and volumes of letters to the editors and public comments at council meetings, it is clear that citizens want a change. As the saying goes, “The secret of change is to focus your energy on building the new.” This can only happen with a new mayor, Mony Nop.