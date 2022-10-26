Yolanda Meider, Livermore
I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos as city council members. It would be a BIG mistake to vote for i Marchand for mayor of Livermore. Marchand does not have the support of most citizens of Livermore. Marchand’s shady dealings have been disclosed. With such dirty politics. Livermore, do you want such a person as a leader for our community. Don’t be fooled that Marchand is so committed to the citizens of Livermore. The future of Livermore is at stake.