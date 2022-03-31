Jackie Cota, Livermore
Vote NO on the school board SLUSH fund! We don’t need it anymore! We brought this parcel tax to fruition 18 years ago when we had a state budget crisis and had to close 2 schools and specifically made sure there was a clause in there they said NO ADMIN “ME TOO” this was to be for teachers and PROGRAMS and class size reduction ONLY and we specifically made sure it had an expiration date because it was to be temporary! Since THEN the budget has been restored, the bureaucrats butchered the parcel tax and ADDED IN admin allowances and that first year the superintendent got a 75k RAISE! Now they are talking about opening UP another school after our district LOST 700 students over their POOR management of COVID by force MASKING CHILDREN IN violation OF ED CODE AND LAW! PLUS they got 35 million $$ in COVID funding.. the parcel tax is NOT NEEDED ANYMORE!! We’ve had plenty of state props and county taxes in the last 18 years that address “children” and if they don’t then we need new leadership not dump more money into a black hole of money laundering and fraud! LIVE WITHIN OUR MEANS! Manage our money better!
VOTE NO ON A!