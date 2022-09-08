Alan Heckman, Livermore
Measure G RAISES Livermore property taxes by $973.83 a year for 34 years in order to finance a $1.02 BILLION MEGA-BOND.
Most of the money — 55.9% — of the $1.02 BILLION tax goes to INTEREST. That’s $570,000,000.00 of our tax dollars that will be sucked out of our community and go directly to Wall Street. We CAN’T AFFORD that!
This bond is too RISKY. The tax bond is so HUGE that the measure admits they will need a special waiver from the State of California to be permitted to OVER LEVERAGE our homes with this massive debt.
Rents will skyrocket, and families will not be able to move to Livermore. This greedy measure is HORRIBLE for Livermore; it is only good for Wall Street.
Protect Livermore and vote NO on Measure G!
