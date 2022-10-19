Alan Heckman, Livermore
Measure G authorizes $450 million in bonds paid for by $1.02 billion in taxes over 34 years.
The $30,000,000 tax burden per year over 30,806 taxable parcels averages $973.83 increase in every property tax bill. A large apartment complex will be taxed proportionately more, but in turn proportionally pass back those costs back per apartment in rent increases. Yet, G supporters make up scenarios that purport to minimize the tax burden.
Measure G promises, if passed, that there will be yet ANOTHER tax as it states, “the Board cannot guarantee that the bond proceeds will provide sufficient funds to allow completion of all listed projects.” Measure G is a tax that promises more taxes.
There is no financial support from Livermore’s PTAs nor the teachers’ union for G. The state has inspected schools and rated them in good and exemplary condition, there is no need. Measure G will not improve education and does not fund teachers. Financial support for the G campaign comes from construction firms and the law firm that writes the controversial lease/leaseback contracts.
When work was needed to maintain and repair fire sprinklers for schools, a contract was signed with a local firm in Aug. However, despite this work not being bond funded, the board delayed their final approval until this week — after that company finally made a $1,000 “donation” to the Yes on G Political Campaign last week. This has risked the safety of Livermore’s children. Is it a coincidence that the Livermore Firefighters Association endorsed challenger Deena Kaplanis for LVJUSD Trustee? The firefighters could never gain financially from LVJUSD. This is a pure endorsement.
Funding for Yes on G enables sending out mailers touting “academic success,” favoring incumbents. In reality, Livermore has the lowest scores in the valley. Despite Livermore being the home of not one but two National Labs and having an atomic element named after us, the utter lack of academic excellence is reflected in the fact that Livermore only produced a mere one-tenth of the National Merit Scholars as Pleasanton this past year.
The Livermore School Board Trustees cannot be trusted with our money nor our children.
Vote No on G, and do NOT vote for any LVJUSD incumbent; they all must go!