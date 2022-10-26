Rajinder Ghatoaura, Pleasanton
Rajinder Ghatoaura, Pleasanton
Here we go again. Not too long ago, PUSD had a $270 million bond measure, and they were not too sure how to spend resident’s hard-earned money.
Now, they come again asking for more, another $395 million!
At a time with very high inflation and highest gas prices, residents of Pleasanton have to be very careful how they buy groceries and do without necessities to make ends meet.
Seniors on fixed income could lose their homes where they could not meet the additional taxes from the bond and liens would be placed on their homes.
California is awash with money, with over $100 billion surplus. PUSD gets millions from the state and also from the California lottery. Over 80% is spent on their wages and pensions. Average pensions from schools are over $100,000.00/year compared to the only average Social Security of $1,500.00/month for seniors.
PUSD needs reforms on how to allocate its money, rather than keep coming back for more and more money from the residents.
Time to put a stop to this lunacy and vote NO on L and protect the seniors.
