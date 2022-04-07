Alan Heckman, Livermore
Our Livermore School board is clearly not managing tax dollars well.
This is evident now as they wasted $600,000 on a May election when they could have waited just one month for the June Primary.
Board Members act oblivious to how bloated the compensation has become for our school administrators including Superintendent Kelly Bowers'
$435,915.34.
Anyone can look up California government employee salaries and compensation on the Internet. The easily navigable website Transparent California https://transparentcalifornia.com/ or more detailed information on the California State Controller website at https://publicpay.ca.gov/ are the best sources.
Now the Livermore School Board claims there is some money due to Livermore from the state that Dublin and Pleasanton get, but Livermore does not.
Let's assume for the moment that this is true - then why is Kelly Bowers the 16th highest paid Superintendent in California out of over
1,000 K-12 school districts?
Shouldn't that missing money from the state be restored? It has been
18 years! Livermore taxpayers should not be paying double tax.
The board brags "money can't be taken from the state" - but this means the State already took it!
We have a 10.25% sales tax that the city still wants to raise to 10.75%, an income tax that is 9.3% for middle class taxpayers, and property taxes so high they are subject to SALT caps.
We pay enough! We all agree the cost of housing is too high in Livermore.
Please vote NO on Measure A and send in the ballot immediately to end this unneeded and unfair tax.