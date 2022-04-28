Alan Heckman, Livermore
Vote No on Measure A and turn in your ballots, we need to defeat this new unneeded and unfair tax.
The Livermore School district clearly mismanages our tax dollars. Livermore Superintendent Kelly Bowers compensation is $435,915.34 a year. Superintendent Kelly Bowers and her three deputies make a combined $1.2 million a Year. Legal clauses in previous parcel taxes for preventing increasing funding for Administrators were removed from Measure A and the expired Measure G, and salaries exploded. The Livermore School Board wasted $600,000 to place this Measure on a special Mail-In-Only election when they could have waited ONE MONTH for the June Primary. But they claim they can't find money for Chromebooks and musical instruments and demand donations.
We pay a 10.25% Sales Tax and have high income taxes, and our property taxes are so high we are subjected to SALT caps. Gas is now over $6 a gallon. Livermore Voters just approved a $520,000,000.00 Property Tax Increase for Livermore Schools in 2016, Measure A is the FIFTH Time in the past 18 years LVJUSD has demanded more money.
The school district is dividing Livermore and targeting seniors, telling them they won't have to pay the tax. This hurts us all. Why is Mayor Bob Woerner able to exempt himself from the tax but young struggling families are stuck with this unfair tax?
The district trumpets a tax that will protect "highly qualified teachers," ... A couple of years ago a French teacher at Granada revitalized an Advanced Placement program at Granada as reported in the Independent. She went above and beyond. Her reward? She was fired. The Livermore School Board told hundreds of protesting parents to sit down and shut up. She went to a much more competitive district that had no enrollment drop compared to Livermore's 700 decline in enrollment. The Livermore Teachers Union does nothing to protect quality teachers and now lavishes praise on the obscenely paid administrators. Measure A protects no teachers.
It is insulting to Livermore that the district trumpets endorsements of this new tax from out-of-town politicians. Especially with the district's claim that these very same politicians are shortchanging our schools.
Vote NO!