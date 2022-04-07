Owen Brovont, Livermore
Today, April 4, we are scheduled to receive a mail-in-only ballot entitled Measure A from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD). It asks the residents to approve a parcel tax to be in effect for 7 years. The last parcel tax was approved in 2014 and this proposed tax is being “sold” by the school district as merely an extension of what was already in effect, so it is not a raise in taxes!
The arguments for renewing the parcel tax are essentially coercive! The school district emphasizes that if the tax is not approved, it implies that teachers may have to be laid off and important academic programs in “math, science, reading, writing, engineering, and technology” will have to be curtailed or drastically reduced. The district also sweetens the threat by claiming renewing the current parcel tax will allow maintenance of small class sizes, and “keep classroom technology and curriculum up-to-date.” These are essentially the same arguments they advanced in 2004 and again in 2014. But today there are changes of circumstances.
Information has been obtained that claims retirement of about 35 teachers will occur at the end of academic year and that it is likely that several elementary schools will be closed due to low enrollment. These circumstances do not support arguments about needing to continue the parcel tax to maintain excellence in education. There are other misleading claims in the language of their proposition.
In addition, there is the issue of timing. The regular June primary election is right around the corner, just a month after the School District’s scheduled special election for which it ponied up $600,000 to pay for the single-issue mail-in-only ballot. Putting the issue on the June ballot would have been far less expensive for a school district that is claiming it needs additional funding. The logic apparently is that people are generally more sensitive about their children’s schooling than politicians running for office, so would likely pay more attention to a single-issue ballot. Secondly, education is presently a major topic of discussion in America, so the subject would attract positive voter attention. It is a curious claim for a district that pays its superintendent north of $425,000 in salary and benefits and its top three bureaucrats combined over $1.2 million in salaries – 50 of the highest salaries are paid to non-teaching bureaucrats – does that really support quality of education?