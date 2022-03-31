Alan Heckman, Livermore
There is no grassroots support for Measure A, the new Livermore Parcel Tax.
Superintendent Kelly Bowers wants to maintain and grow her $435,915.34 yearly compensation package, and she needs your vote.
Bowers spent over $100,000 of taxpayer money on tax ballot measure consultants to determine that she should hold teachers hostage.
Answering a survey from the city or school about "spending priorities"
is like telling a kidnapper who is your favorite child. They only want the highest ransom.
Knowing there was little support, Kelly Bowers spent another $600,000 of taxpayer money to spend on a May 3 mail-in-only election to attempt to sneak the tax through when putting it on the June primary would have only cost a fraction of the cost.
Bowers ordered three LVJUSD employees, Eileen Greenlee, Aimee Thompson, and Vicki Scudder to run the Yes on A campaign.
Bowers called up businesses that received our Measure J tax money to send money back to the Measure A political campaign, including Kitchell, HKIT Architects, EKC Enterprises, and others.
She shook down PTA's telling them if the measure didn't pass she would fire their teachers.
And the Wente's donated, what does Karl Wente want from the taxpayers?
Our hypocritical Mayor Bob Woerner has endorsed Measure A even though he takes the exemption, and he has just been told he is not to run for re-election.
LVJUSD employees have been ordered to say it is only a renewal - they want taxpayers to think they are automatically entitled to your money without giving a justification, but just by making threats.
Our school district does not attract young families in the Tri-Valley, they choose Dublin or Pleasanton, some move eastward but they bypass Livermore for Mountain House.
Livermore has demanded change, in the past two elections two incumbents failed re-election starting with Kate Runyon, and a third decided not to run again.
Change has not happened, the drop in Livermore's enrollment higher than the state average.
Livermore, a city with a national Lab and an Atomic Element named after it, deserves better schools, but this measure will only ensure continued mediocrity.
As soon as you get your ballot in the mail, please vote no on Measure A and send it in immediately.