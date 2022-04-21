John Collins, Livermore
The school district wants you to pay another new parcel tax measure. This time it's Tax Measure A. The old tax measure G has ended, and we've paid the last of it in our property tax for it two months ago. Now it wants you to add another new parcel tax measure to your taxes in spite of the fact that we're facing the fastest inflation growth in 50 years and huge fuel cost increases. The school claims it will fire science teachers who work in its elementary schools if you don't vote for their new parcel tax. Yet the state has a huge excess of money that it is giving away like candy.
In addition. the state gives much less money to Livermore than the other Tri- Valley schools. Furthermore, it's compensating a few administrators by over $1.2 million. If it can afford to provide so much to so few, why does it want you to pay more? It should unite with other school districts to demand that the state provide it with amounts similar to what it gives the other schools in the area and distribute its excess money to them to educate our children. Instead, it's using an unfair parcel tax that will force those who live in a shack in the least desirable part of town to pay the same amount as those who own mansions valued at 10s of millions in the wealthiest area. Vote No to tell the school that it should work to devise methods other than using unfair parcel taxes to obtain money and that it's hard to believe it needs more of our money when it compensates a few so highly, especially when many of us are having difficulty paying to support our families.