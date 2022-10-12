Marcus Crawley, President of Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association, Livermore
The Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association strongly opposes the Livermore School District’s Measure G. It would impose a billion-dollar tax increase on Livermore Valley homeowners and other property owners, who are still paying off many millions of dollars of outstanding school bonds.
Proposition 39 requires Measure G to have a list of “specific” projects before the measure is submitted to voters. But Measure G contains no specific projects.
The East Bay Times opposes Measure G for its “deceptive ballot language.” The Times editorial adds, “[W]e’re troubled by the lack of transparency. The district hasn’t put out a budget for the projects, which it says are part of the district’s master plan. That, the troubling ballot language, the two prior outstanding tax measures and the challenging economic times drive our recommendation to oppose the measure.”
Measure G is unnecessary. The State just inspected all LVJUSD school buildings and found them to be in “good” condition, as shown in 2021 State Accountability Report Cards.
The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for 2016 LVJUSD Measure J ($520 million) has performed its legal duties poorly. According to state law, the Oversight Committee is supposed to be the public’s watchdog for “strict accountability in local school construction.” The California Education Code states in section 15278, “The citizens’ oversight committee shall actively review and report on the proper expenditure of taxpayers’ money for school construction.”
But reports issued by the LVJUSD Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee are grossly deficient. Its annual reports routinely consist of just a single page of substance. Devoid of the legally mandated analysis, they are propaganda pieces that merely praise School District administrators and contractors. Compare those with annual reports issued by equivalent Citizens’ Oversight Committees in Pleasanton U.S.D. (12 pages) and in San Ramon Valley U.S.D. (21 pages).
Furthermore, Education Code Section 15278 requires that the Oversight Committee be “independent,” meaning that it should be self-governing. But LVJUSD’s Oversight Committee has completely abdicated its independence. The School Board controls its bylaws and meetings. The LVJUSD Oversight Committee’s incomplete reports are months late. Section 4.1.4.1 of its bylaws required that it issue an annual report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021, before the 120th day of 2022. But the most recent report ended on June 30, 2021.
Alameda County Taxpayers’ Association strongly urges a NO vote on Measure G, a billion-dollar tax increase. Voters must reject happy-sounding programs with poor accountability.