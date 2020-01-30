What is your vision for downtown? Want a large, 3-acre continuous park from the Bankhead to L Street? Want the restaurant that we were promised, not a snack bar? Want adequate parking downtown? If so, the choice is simple: Vote “No” on Measure P to keep the Central Park Plan intact. The Central Park Plan is the people's choice; this is what the majority of Livermore residents want. This is why more than 6,000 residents signed petitions – for the will of the people to be heard.
Don't be fooled by large ads and mailers sponsored by Presidio. Of course, Presidio supports the City Plan; they will profit enormously.
In the end, there is only one choice for residents. The Central Park Plan is the best and we can only achieve that with a “No” vote on Measure P.
Take a stand for our town. For the best plan for our downtown, Vote No on P....