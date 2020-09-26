Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
It is time to correct the purposeful misstatements and myths of Proposition 15 tax advocates.
1. Schools and Communities First Act CA (is a) purposefully misleading title by the State of California. It is step one to destroy the voter-approved Proposition 13 passed in 1978 to protect property ownership and provide certainty of future tax burdens. Every California property owner benefits by Proposition 13. The tax advocates are open and clear that if Prop 15 passes, they will come after all the residential property.
2. Only 5.28 percent of your property taxes in Pleasanton go to the local school district.
3. Only 3.47 percent of your Pleasanton taxes go to the Chabot-Las Positas Community College district.
4. 91.25 percent of your property taxes go to other governmental agencies. If you want to increase revenue to local schools as I certainly do, the best methods are bonds and parcel taxes with specified uses.
5. The myth sayers talk at raising $12 billion annually. Where does that number come from? Who and how was that calculated? I submit that is another misleading statement.
6. The high tax advocates claim 10 percent of the California properties will pay over 90 percent of the huge tax increase. They ignore the burden to hundreds of thousands of small businesses in shopping centers that pay all of the property taxes or office tenants that pay the tax increases.
This pandemic is devastating most small businesses. Please do not tax them out of existence. Vote NO on Prop. 15.