Alan Heckman, Livermore
There are a few issues with the Livermore Independent’s Editorial in favor of Measure A regarding a non-existent law, LVJUSD “financial hardship”, and the senior exemption.
There is no law that states parcel tax money can not be used for administrator salaries. California Education Code § 15100 restricts school bond proceeds, such as Livermore’s Measure J $520,000,000 tax).
This law does not allow for administrator salaries and pensions, but even then this law is broken by LVJUSD. The most recent audit report for Livermore’s Measure J performed by Nigro & Nigro PC shows that
$1,120,680 was spent on administrators and pensions this past year despite this law, and despite the text of Measure J which cited “no money for administrators”. In California, the government is allowed to lie to get taxes passed, and then spend proceeds on whatever they want.
The editorial claims the school district underwent financial hardship through COVID. In reality the district received $34,000,000 in COVID relief from the Federal and State Governments. The district did not announce this monetary windfall to the taxpayers, the parents, nor apparently the Independent, this was only detailed in a financial disclosure to Wall Street. They got the money and we got $6 gas and exploding food prices. It was the public and the parents, NOT the Government, that endured hardship.
The Yes on A crew is using a boiler room call center financed by construction firms who want more of our Measure J tax money to hound seniors to vote for this parcel tax. Seniors who have no recent experience with the actual current management of our schools and who are told they, like Mayor Bob Woerner, won’t have to pay the tax. The district promises seniors that they will be exempt. But here is the catch. The deadline for filing an exemption is May 1, 2020. The election does not finish until May 3, 2020. If this new tax passes and a senior then tries to get an exemption, it will be denied because it is too late. The school district may extend this exemption, but only if they are called out. They want as few exemptions as possible.
Please Vote No and Send in your Ballot Immediately!