Vladimir Pavlushkin, Livermore 

I have not attended many city council meetings, but after being present at a few, I’ve observed the general flow of things. The audience is presented with some topic that apparently deserves the public’s awareness. Some award may be given to some organization for simply existing. Civilized and polite people will maybe pretend that the display left some impression on them, but sooner or later, they will forget all about it, and I can’t blame them. These kinds of presentations could carry some meaning if they were done occasionally for people who deserved recognition, but there is always an award to be given, there is always something in need of awareness. Generally, the rest of the meeting items will carry the same aura of supposed importance, while being similarly uninteresting. All of it is somehow meant to better our lives or something.. equity.. or.. I don’t know - I forgot. 