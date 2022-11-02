Vladimir Pavlushkin, Livermore
I have not attended many city council meetings, but after being present at a few, I’ve observed the general flow of things. The audience is presented with some topic that apparently deserves the public’s awareness. Some award may be given to some organization for simply existing. Civilized and polite people will maybe pretend that the display left some impression on them, but sooner or later, they will forget all about it, and I can’t blame them. These kinds of presentations could carry some meaning if they were done occasionally for people who deserved recognition, but there is always an award to be given, there is always something in need of awareness. Generally, the rest of the meeting items will carry the same aura of supposed importance, while being similarly uninteresting. All of it is somehow meant to better our lives or something.. equity.. or.. I don’t know - I forgot.
Is this the way adults conduct business? We could argue. But I won’t be easily swayed to believe that behaving like yeast for several hours is memorable or respectable. Instead, I believe the people who manage our city are just not very interesting. They don’t have anything interesting to say, because they don’t have interesting thoughts and they don’t do interesting things for our city. It follows that the city, under their supervision, will suffer an uninteresting fate. Maybe that’s the point. The city drifts along into a realm of what is the boring, acceptable standard for cities and all of a sudden, you’re at an intersection surrounded by 5-story, “modern-looking” townhouses with a public transit rail line that makes a stop just a few blocks away. And our lives are better now, right? The housing crisis and homelessness are solved, aren’t they? I’m not so sure about those, but at least we’re all equal...ly living like ants now.
How do we protect ourselves from such a nightmare? I think Mony, Ben, and Carol would steer us in the right direction. Mony is undeniably vigorous and will bring much needed energy to our city’s affairs. Ben and Carol are genuinely self-less and are not interested in hearing themselves talk. The current council endorses the other lot of candidates, and I would tell you a little about what they stand for, but I can’t seem to remember... something about... equity... or... I don’t know - I forgot.