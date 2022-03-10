Rob Blum, Livermore
Vote for a new City Council; replace all the City Council members. Start fresh with people who have the best interest for a Better Downtown, not a Council supporting a select few special interest groups. This City Council and the previous City Council accepted the Legacy Building creating a Berlin Wall for the downtown building, a concrete Dinosaur. The City Council is destroying a once in a lifetime chance that most cities do not get for the opportunity to create a beautiful grand park designed for the public, and not housing. The Eden Housing should be located in a different location. This City has blown it with the proposed Hotel and Legacy Building.
Instead, they continue to ignore the public wishes. This Council and the previous City Council have had various workshops and group activities for the citizens of Livermore to get involved in. It is appalling and disgusting that they do not listen at all: it is just smoke and mirrors. The City just does what it wants and ignores the citizens' input; they do not care for a Better Downtown.
I applaud the Save Livermore Downtown Group for the lawsuits. We need everyone on the City Council voted out in the next election and to vote people in with the right intentions for a Better Downtown.