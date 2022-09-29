Tiffany Kiefer, Livermore
Ruby will bring a fresh perspective to LARPD, our community and its families. Ruby is entrenched in our community, volunteers her time to Granada Little League, works on fundraising for Joe Michell School and is a hard-working mom of two boys. She has firsthand experience utilizing LARPD’s offerings and sees so much value and room for growth. She has a heart of gold and a work ethic like no other. She’s open-minded to different perspectives, takes it all in, and I’m confident she would make the best decisions for the community as a whole. Ruby would be a great asset and advocate for LARPD. With her outlook on family and her business acumen, she can add so much value to LARPD and our community. She surely deserves a seat and has my vote.