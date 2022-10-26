Kristle LeHouillier, Livermore
I met Ruby six years ago on the Granada Baseball Fields. Over the years, our families have become close —from camping to enjoying LARPD activities together, such as ESS, summer camps and sports. Her passion and dedication to her family, this city and her work amazes me. Ruby embraces challenges and thrives on finding a way to accomplish what others would deem impossible. She would be a strong asset on the LARPD Board of Directors, advocating for our children and bringing them new programs, safe parks and ensuring opportunities for all.