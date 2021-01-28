Cindy Jo Burrow, Livermore
I'm appalled that they are making the buildings larger and taking up the area where the city had planned a park.
They ask for our input, and then ignore us all and do what they want. What gives them the right to change things without talking to the people of Livermore? We pay their salaries; we should have some say. I went to every meeting about the entire project and listened to everyone, and it was all the same - less housing and more park. And the city did exactly what they wanted, not what the people wanted.
So yes, I will vote against everyone on this council as soon as I can.