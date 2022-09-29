David Ott, Pleasanton
Our economy is the worst it’s been in 40 years. Inflation is raging; there’s an epidemic of confused teenagers who don’t know what gender they are; suicides have increased; fentanyl is killing thousands of people in this country; cashless bail is letting repeat offenders back on the streets to rob and kill innocent people; our southern border is nonexistent; and illegals pour through every day. Chicago, New York and Los Angeles have soaring murder rates. All of these cities are run by progressive left Democrats, and the issues above all brought on by their terrible, progressive left policies. All American citizens should be outraged by what is happening to our country. Come the November elections, Americans can fix all of these issues when they vote for the Republican candidates who have sound policies and track records that are successful for all Americans.