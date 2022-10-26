Ramona Krausnick, Livermore
Ramona Krausnick, Livermore
In 1964, Simon & Garfunkel released a song that was prophetic, “The Sound of Silence.” Specific words in the song apply to Trump’s spineless supporters in Congress and outside of Congress.
“Silence like a cancer grows,” and “And no one dared disturb the sound of silence.”
Trump’s supporters don’t have the guts to contradict him (re: impeachment twice, false stolen election, the January 6 attempt to overthrow our government). As a result, the “cancer” of hatred, lies and violence keeps growing.
“People talking without speaking, People hearing without listening.”
Our Democracy is at stake and people are “talking” and “not listening” to how dangerous Trump and his supporters are.
“And the people bowed and prayed to the neon god they made.”
Trump’s supporters in Congress don’t dare go against this neon “god” for fear of losing their power, because he will destroy them if they do.
Yes, there are many local and national issues on people’s minds now; however, the way we vote in this midterm will determine our future. Do you want to vote for Trump’s spineless supporters who bow down to a madman who wants to be a dictator, or do you want to vote to save our democracy?
