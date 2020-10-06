Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Vinnie has served two terms on the Fremont City Council as an independent thinker and as a grassroots candidate running for Alameda County Board of Supervisors. He’s worked as a transportation planner, supported affordable housing and environmental cleanup, opposed encroachment on the remaining open space and demanded an acceleration of the $15 minimum wage.
He also stood up for the DREAMers in the community and is the only candidate in this election who stands up for a woman’s right to choose and for complete LGBTQI equality.
