Councilmembers Kathy Narum and Jack Balch, Pleasanton
Pleasanton’s future requires compassionate leadership, dedication and inclusive policies to address our numerous challenges ahead. Because Pleasanton residents deserve leadership, by example, we are proud to endorse Dean Wallace for Pleasanton City Council District 1 and Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council District 3 and encourage you to do the same. These two candidates have demonstrated compassion and empathy, while also exhibiting the leadership qualities we should demand of our locally elected officials. They have exemplified listening to all perspectives — from residents, city staff, industry experts and regional partners — to truly understand the challenges we face going forward and the importance of compromise when needed. They both know, firsthand, the challenges our community is facing, from the perspective of a young professional such as Wallace and those of a young family with children in our schools such as Liu. They understand that the politics of polarization neither benefit us nor deliver the results Pleasanton deserves and needs for our future, regardless of how long or short you’ve called Pleasanton your home. We ask you to VOTE for Dean Wallace for Pleasanton City Council District 1 and Joel Liu for Pleasanton City Council District 3. To learn more, visit their websites at www.DeanWallace.com and www.VoteJoelLiu.com.