Rick Edson, Livermore
I will vote Woerner for Livermore mayor on Nov. 3 for three reasons: experience, continuity of leadership and regional standing.
Experience - Since 2012, he has served admirably as council member and vice mayor. He has contributed greatly to Livermore’s status as one of the ten best cities to raise a family.
Continuity - He will be ready on day one to step into the office of mayor to immediately get to work.
Regional standing - Bob currently represents the City of Livermore on the boards of the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department joint powers authority, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (Wheels) and the Livermore Amador Valley Waste Management Authority (LAVMA). He is also on the Altamont Open Space and the Livermore Intergovernmental committees and the council’s liaison to Livermore Downtown Inc, the Stockmen’s Rodeo Association and the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. Bob was recently appointed to Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley’s Working Group on Racial Justice.
Bob is a collaborative leader to these organizations, giving Livermore a respected voice on regional issues important to the citizens of Livermore. The choice is clear to me. Bob has my vote.